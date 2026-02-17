/Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait? How often has Iran warned of closure since 2000 & why 20% of global oil supply is at risk

Parts of the Strait of Hormuz are set to be temporarily closed for several hours as naval drills are conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to reports from the semi-official Fars News Agency. The development comes as renewed nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran begin in Geneva, heightening concerns over maritime security and global energy stability. As the talks commenced, Iran reportedly conducted live-fire missile drills towards waters near the strait as part of its military exercise. Earlier, Tehran had announced large-scale maritime manoeuvres in the vital international trade route through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supplies transit daily, as reported by Reuters.