Iran threatens strike on Israel’s Dimona nuclear site: Why it could cause catastrophic radiation fallout

Iran has threatened to target Israel’s Dimona nuclear site if the US and Israel push for regime change in Tehran. The heavily guarded facility in the Negev Desert is believed to be central to Israel’s nuclear weapons programme. Experts say a strike is unlikely
Iran has threatened to target the nuclear site of Dimona if Israel and the US seek regime change in the Islamic Republic, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday (Mar 4), citing an Iranian military official. This comes after Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that whoever assumes the position would become “unequivocal target for elimination." Iran has also quashed reports claiming that Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as next Supreme Leader.
The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as the Dimona nuclear site, is located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel. It is 30 kilometres (19 miles) southeast of Beersheba - largest city in Israel's Negev Desert. It is approximately 25 km west of the Jordanian border and 75 km east of the Egyptian border.
Though it is officially designated as a research center, it is reportedly Israel's central facility where its nuclear weapons programme was developed. It is one of Israel's most heavily guarded strategic sites. According to reports, the construction of this site began in 1958 and its heavy-water nuclear reactor became active sometime between 1962 and 1964. It enabled Israel to produce plutonium, the key material required for nuclear bombs. Dimona worked alongside RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, created in 1958 to support the weaponization of nuclear technology. The site became the main center for research, development, and production related to nuclear arms. The facility remained highly secret until Mordechai Vanunu revealed details in 1986 after working there from 1977–1985. His photographs exposed the scale of Israel’s nuclear infrastructure. Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), meaning the IAEA has no authority to inspect the Dimona site.
Approximately 80–85 km (50–53 miles) to the north is Jerusalem. Approximately 115–140 km (71–87 miles) to the northwest from this facility is Tel Aviv. Any attack on Dimona would pose extreme risk of radiological fallout affecting not just Israel, but also neighboring countries like Jordan.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed to have obtained sensitive intelligence on "hidden" Israeli nuclear sites. Though Iran possesses the missile range to reach Dimona, a successful strike is considered "extremely unlikely" due to Israel's advanced defense systems and the facility's design. Dimona is one of the most protected sites in the world, defended by a priority shield of Arrow-2, Arrow-3, and David's Sling. Reports indicate that Israel has also deployed the Iron Beam laser system in combat for the first time.