Iran threatens strike on Israel’s Dimona nuclear site: Why it could cause catastrophic radiation fallout

Though it is officially designated as a research center, it is reportedly Israel's central facility where its nuclear weapons programme was developed. It is one of Israel's most heavily guarded strategic sites. According to reports, the construction of this site began in 1958 and its heavy-water nuclear reactor became active sometime between 1962 and 1964. It enabled Israel to produce plutonium, the key material required for nuclear bombs. Dimona worked alongside RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, created in 1958 to support the weaponization of nuclear technology. The site became the main center for research, development, and production related to nuclear arms. The facility remained highly secret until Mordechai Vanunu revealed details in 1986 after working there from 1977–1985. His photographs exposed the scale of Israel’s nuclear infrastructure. Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), meaning the IAEA has no authority to inspect the Dimona site.