/Iran’s Shahed 149 vs US MQ-9 Reaper: Which drone is more deadly?

Iran’s Shahed 149, also known as the ‘Gaza’ drone, is widely seen as a direct competitor to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper. While the Reaper has been the gold standard for hunter-killer drones for two decades, the Shahed 149 aims to challenge this dominance. Both aircraft feature a similar bulbous nose and V-tail design, intended for long-endurance missions. However, the internal capabilities reveal distinct differences in their strategic roles.