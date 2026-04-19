/Iran’s 'mosquito boats’ in Strait of Hormuz becomes headache for US: What are these fast-attack boats

While US forces focused on destroying larger vessels, Trump acknowledged that smaller “fast attack ships” were largely ignored as they were “not considered much of a threat.” However, experts now warn those very vessels are “driving a big problem,” capable of making transit through the Strait feel like a gamble. “They’ve realized they don’t have to actually mine the straits… [they] have been able to choke the world’s largest strategic waterway at risk,” Plitsas was quoted saying in the NYT report