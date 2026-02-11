/Iran’s missiles threaten US military bases from Qatar to Iraq. Here’s how

Efforts to revive engagement between Washington and Tehran are increasingly complicated by disagreements over Iran’s ballistic missile programme. While negotiations have largely focused on curbing Iran’s nuclear activities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to use his meeting with US President Donald Trump to press for any potential agreement to include restrictions on Tehran’s missile capabilities. Speaking to Fox Business, Trump added that a “good deal” with Iran would mean “no nuclear weapons, no missiles”, although he did not specify how such terms would be negotiated or enforced. The missile question has thus become a central sticking point in US-Iran diplomatic efforts.