/Iran’s missiles could strike Israel and US bases! Here’s why Israel wants curbs and Tehran draws the line

Israel views Iran’s expanding missile capabilities as a direct and long-term security threat. Israeli officials argue that Tehran’s missile arsenal gives it the ability to strike targets across the region, including Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu, during his meeting is expected to urge the US President to prioritise missile restrictions, warning that any agreement excluding such limits would leave major regional security risks unresolved. Additionally, Trump also told Fox Business that a “good deal” with Iran would mean “no nuclear weapons, no missiles”, though he did not provide further details on how such terms might be negotiated or enforced.