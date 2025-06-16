/Iran's missile arsenal: What is the reach of Islamic Republic?

With a range of 2,000–3,000+ km theoretically, these are the most lethal ones in the arsenal of the Islamic Republic, capable of reaching India. Although they are not exactly Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, they are capable of reaching most of India. Missiles like Khoramshahr, Sejjil-2, can reach till New Delhi or Kolkata. There are fewer than 50 in number; more are being tested and developed.