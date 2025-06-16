/Iran's missile arsenal: What is the reach of Islamic Republic?

Iran has built the Middle East’s most formidable missile arsenal, from short-range rockets to long-range ballistic systems and is reshaping the region’s strategic balance amid escalations with Israel and the West.
These are missiles with a range of 150–700 km, ie, up to Iraq, Syria or the Gulf. Fateh 110, Zolfaghar, and Dezful are some Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMS). According to a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency, Iran has approximately 1000 SRBMS.
These have a range of up to 2,000 km, reaching till Israel and most of the US bases in the Middle East. These are the building blocks of Iran's missile arsenal. Shahab-3, Ghadr, Emad, etc, are a few examples of MRBMS. According to the 2023 IDF Intelligence Report, Iran has 300–500 MRBMS.
With a range of 2,000–3,000+ km theoretically, these are the most lethal ones in the arsenal of the Islamic Republic, capable of reaching India. Although they are not exactly Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, they are capable of reaching most of India. Missiles like Khoramshahr, Sejjil-2, can reach till New Delhi or Kolkata. There are fewer than 50 in number; more are being tested and developed.
These are cruise missiles that have specific targets to hit. Emad and Zolfaghar Basir are some examples of these missiles. Iran is still improving and perfecting this missile technology. Recent variants show improved guidance using terminal seekers.
Recent footage released by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps shows that it boasts vast underground missile cities, and missiles can be fired from these cities at any time. Despite growing sanctions and embargos, Iran's growing military arsenal remains a point of contention, and it continues to supply its missiles to its proxies like Hezbollah, Houthi and Hamas.