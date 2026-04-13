Iran Supreme Leader's Representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said that 40 days had passed since the “martyrdom” of their “beloved spiritual leader” who, according to him, devoted his life to humanity and justice. He added that the gathering was not only to honour his memory but also to express gratitude to the Republic of India and its people. He praised Indians as “noble, wise, and loyal,” saying they had shown “a remarkable example of loyalty, wisdom, and commitment to justice” through their participation in memorial events and messages of sympathy. He further noted that these gestures reflected that “truth knows no boundaries” and that “awakened hearts always stand alongside justice.”

