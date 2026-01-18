/Iran’s first drone carrier Shahid Bahman Bagheri: How a converted container ship became a naval UAV Platform

Iranian officials have framed the Shahid Bagheri as part of broader efforts to enhance deterrence and extend maritime influence into the Arabian Sea and beyond. Its capacity to launch and recover UAVs, fast attack craft and helicopters allows Iran to project presence far from coastal waters while reducing dependence on shore‑based assets. It is powered by a MAN B&W Type 8 S70 MC-C diesel engine, delivering a top speed of more than 20 knots.

