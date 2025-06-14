/Iran's attack on Israel in 5 pictures - How Tehran launched barrage of missiles in retaliation

LOGIN
Iran's attack on Israel in 5 pictures - How Tehran retaliated with barrage of missiles

Mansi Arora
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 15:57 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 15:58 IST

Iran on Friday midnight launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel in retaliation to Operation Rising Lion. The continuous wave of missiles killed three people and injured over two dozen people. 

Operation True Promise 3
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli military and airbase infrastructure. The retaliation was carried out with precision and “reliance on divine power,” under the direction of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and with the support of the Iranian people.

Iranian leader warns Israel
(Photograph:Reuters)

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that life will be "bitter" for the Israelis after they attacked Tehran. He further stressed that Iranian armed forces will act “with strength" and “bring the vile Zionist regime to its knees."

Millions of Israelis run for shelter
(Photograph:AFP)

The Israel Defence Forces are operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert. Millions of Israelis keep running for shelter as Iran keeps shooting more missiles at Israel.

Two dead in Iranian missile barrage
(Photograph:AFP)

Two Israelis have been dead in Iran's ballistic missile attack, including one woman who died in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan.

Accuses US of supporting attack
(Photograph:AFP)

Iran accused the US of supporting Israel in attacking Iran, further saying that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".

