/Iran's attack on Israel in 5 pictures - How Tehran launched barrage of missiles in retaliation

Iran on Friday midnight launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel in retaliation to Operation Rising Lion. The continuous wave of missiles killed three people and injured over two dozen people.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli military and airbase infrastructure. The retaliation was carried out with precision and “reliance on divine power,” under the direction of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and with the support of the Iranian people.
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that life will be "bitter" for the Israelis after they attacked Tehran. He further stressed that Iranian armed forces will act “with strength" and “bring the vile Zionist regime to its knees."
The Israel Defence Forces are operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert. Millions of Israelis keep running for shelter as Iran keeps shooting more missiles at Israel.
Two Israelis have been dead in Iran's ballistic missile attack, including one woman who died in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan.
Iran accused the US of supporting Israel in attacking Iran, further saying that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".