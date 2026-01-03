/Iran protests: Who controls Tehran? Supreme Leader, President, IRGC and the Islamic Republic’s power web explained

At the apex of Iran’s political system sits the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the person who has held the position since 1989, assuming the position following the death of the Islamic Republic founder, Ayatollah Khomeini. The Iranian Supreme Leader or ‘Rahbar’ is the head of state. Iran's governance structure has its base in Khomeini’s doctrine of velayat-e faqih or Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist. This system gives the ultimate authority to clerics, led by the Supreme Leader. As the constitution’s highest authority, he has control over the military, judiciary, media and major state institutions, and veterans of the preceding revolution describe his role as the final arbiter of major policy decisions. No significant matter, from foreign policy to internal security, proceeds without his approval. The Supreme Leader also controls the Islamic Republic's intelligence and security operations; he alone can declare war or peace.

