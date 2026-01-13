/Iran protests 2026: 26-year-old could be executed for 'waging war against God'

Iran protests 2026: A young man could be the first to be executed following mass arrests over the current unrest in the country. Human rights groups have called for world leaders to intervene and stop the killing. Iranians are angry with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for inflation and corruption.
Iran is reportedly set to execute a protester on Wednesday arrested over the current anti-regime demonstrations in the country. Over 10,600 people have been taken into custody in the past two weeks as mass protests continue to rage across the country. People are angry with the failing economy and are demanding a change in the government.
According to Human rights groups, Erfan Soltani, 26, is scheduled to be hanged to death on January 14 after being arrested during the protests in Karaj last Thursday. The Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) said that his family has reportedly been informed about the death sentence.
The NUFD has called for international support to stop the execution, saying his "only crime is calling for freedom for Iran." The groups added that Soltani has not been able to seek legal support and has been charged with "waging war against God." The said crime is punishable by death in Iran, as per information available.
Meanwhile, the death sentence is yet to be independently verified because of a nationwide communications blackout in Iran. The leaders shut down all internet services as the country continued to boil over from the massive protests triggered by the country's poor economic condition. Reports suggest that what started as a show of anger against the economic crisis has expanded into an expression of grievances against government corruption.
More than 500 people are said to have lost their lives in the protests in Iran. The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency verified the deaths of 495 protesters and 48 security personnel nationwide. IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam warned that the death toll is likely to increase as several of those arrested are likely to be executed. “The risk of mass and extrajudicial executions of protesters is extremely serious,” Amiry-Moghaddam said in a statement.
The unrest has led United States to intervene, and President Donald Trump is said to be considering "bombing" Iran. Washington has warned of military response as a military response to the violence against the protesters. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters President Trump is open to a diplomatic resolution of the matter, but is "unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary." White House confirmed on Monday that he was weighing whether or not to bomb Iran.
People in Iran are calling for an end to the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Khamenei has dismissed protesters as a "bunch of vandals" and has blamed Trump for the unrest in the country. Iran's attorney general has stated that everyone participating in the demonstrations will be considered an “enemy of God” and can be given the death penalty under the law.