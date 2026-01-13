/Iran protests 2026: 26-year-old could be executed for 'waging war against God'

The unrest has led United States to intervene, and President Donald Trump is said to be considering "bombing" Iran. Washington has warned of military response as a military response to the violence against the protesters. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters President Trump is open to a diplomatic resolution of the matter, but is "unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary." White House confirmed on Monday that he was weighing whether or not to bomb Iran.