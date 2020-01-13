How Iran protested after Islamic Republic admitted it downed Ukrainian aircraft

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic's leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to blame.

'Lying about our enemy'

"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," one group of protesters chanted outside a university in Tehran, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Other posts showed demonstrators outside a university and a group of protesters marching to Tehran's Azadi (Freedom) Square, as well as protests in other cities.

(Photograph:Reuters)