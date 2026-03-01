/Iran launches fresh retaliatory strikes on Israel, US bases in Dubai, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain

Drones targeted an Omani port, injuring one worker, on Sunday (Mar 1) as tensions flared in the region. The US embassy in Oman asked staff and citizens to shelter in place citing unspecified "activity" outside the capital Muscat, as Iran conducts a second day of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

"A security source reported that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones. One drone struck a mobile workers' accommodation, injuring one foreign worker, while debris from the other landed near fuel tanks, causing no casualties or material damage," the Oman News Agency said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.