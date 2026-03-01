/Iran launches fresh retaliatory strikes on Israel, US bases in Dubai, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain

Iran launched fresh retaliatory strikes on Israel and US bases in Dubai, Qatar, Iraq and Bahrain, escalating tensions after US-Israeli attacks on Iranian targets over its nuclear program.
Iran on Sunday (Mar 1) launched fresh retaliatory strikes against Israel, US bases in Dubai, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain. This comes amid military operations in the region after US and Israeli attacked Iran amid tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Loud explosions were heard, followed by thick smoke seen rising in Iraq near Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops. Shortly after, Iran's army said it targeted US bases in Iraq's Kurdistan region and in the Gulf in response to Israeli and US strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Thick black smoke was seen over Doha on Sunday (Mar 1) after several loud explosions were reported. This comes as Iran targeted US bases across the Gulf states in retaliation.
Qatar officials said that Iran had launched 65 missiles and 12 drones towards the Gulf state, most of which were intercepted. However, eight people were injured, with one in critical condition.
Smoke was seen in Dubai after fresh strikes by Iran. Earlier, iconic Palm hotel was attacked during retaliatory strikes by Iran.
Bahrain's capital Manama was also targeted in strikes on Sunday after Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes on Israel and US bases in the Gulf.
Drones targeted an Omani port, injuring one worker, on Sunday (Mar 1) as tensions flared in the region. The US embassy in Oman asked staff and citizens to shelter in place citing unspecified "activity" outside the capital Muscat, as Iran conducts a second day of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.
"A security source reported that the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones. One drone struck a mobile workers' accommodation, injuring one foreign worker, while debris from the other landed near fuel tanks, causing no casualties or material damage," the Oman News Agency said in a post on X.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.