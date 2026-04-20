/Iran launches drone attacks on American warships as US destroyer seizes its cargo ship, warns of BIG response — What's happening

Within an hour of US President Donald Trump's announcement that a US destroyer opened fire and took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly tried to evade a US naval blockade, Iran has confirmed the incident. Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a statement and said that the US violated the ceasefire by attacking its commercial ships. It also said that the navigation system was disabled. It warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will “soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy.” Soon after the warning, Tasnim News agency, semi-official news agency in Iran associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also carried another statement that claimed that Iran has launched drone attacks on American warships after the incident. State TV also reported that Iranian Navy launched drones towards the American warships.