/Iran launches drone attacks on American warships as US destroyer seizes its cargo ship, warns of BIG response — What's happening

Iran claims the US attacked and seized its cargo vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman, calling it a ceasefire violation and warning retaliation. Reports also allege Iranian drone attacks and a Strait of Hormuz closure, though no independent confirmation is available yet.
Within an hour of US President Donald Trump's announcement that a US destroyer opened fire and took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly tried to evade a US naval blockade, Iran has confirmed the incident. Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a statement and said that the US violated the ceasefire by attacking its commercial ships. It also said that the navigation system was disabled. It warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will “soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy.” Soon after the warning, Tasnim News agency, semi-official news agency in Iran associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also carried another statement that claimed that Iran has launched drone attacks on American warships after the incident. State TV also reported that Iranian Navy launched drones towards the American warships.
The statement was carried by Tasnim News Agency. It read: “The aggressive America, by violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy, attacked one of Iran’s commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman by firing upon it and disabling its navigation system by deploying several of its terrorist marines on the deck of the mentioned vessel. We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military."
The other statement mentioned that “American terrorist military forces” attacked an Iranian container ship named Touska, which was traveling from China to Iran. It added, “After the Americans attacked this ship, Iranian forces also attacked some American military ships with drones. Simultaneously with the announcement of Iran's naval blockade by the US, Iran has completely closed the Strait of Hormuz, and any ship or tanker passing through the area without Iran's permission will be punished by Iranian forces.”
In a Truth Social Post, Trump had said that US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the vessel TOUSKA after it ignored warnings to stop. “Stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room,” he wrote, adding, “Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel.” He further described the ship as an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel nearly 900 feet long and “weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier,” claiming it attempted to breach what he referred to as a naval blockade. “The Touska is under US Treasury sanctions because of its prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board,” Trump said.
In a statement released on Sunday, US Central Command said that the USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian-flagged “Touska” as it traveled towards an Iranian port “in violation of the blockade.”“After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room,” CENTCOM said in a statement. It then “disabled Touska’s propulsion” by firing several rounds into the engine room, CENTCOM added