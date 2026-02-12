/Iran killing patients on hospital beds, punishing medical staff for treating them, doctor claims

An Iranian doctor has claimed that the regime is killing patients in their hospital beds, while they are still attached to machines, tubes and catheters. He claims doctors are being prevented from treating them, and being followed around.
A doctor in Iran has alleged that the regime is shooting dead injured protesters being treated at hospitals. According to Dr R, a member of the Aida Health Alliance, they are being shot in the head while still attached to machines. The Jerusalem Post reported that the doctor accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of not only murdering these people, but also arresting medical staff who they think are treating them.
The doctor told the outlet why he suspects the patients are being killed at the hospital. "If the patient already had the shot in the head [when they arrived at the hospital], nobody would put the tube or catheter in because they're already dead. So it means they went into the hospital and they killed them on the treatment bed," Dr R told Jerusalem Post.
Dr R also shared photos of dead bodies with bullet holes in their heads. The images have not been independently verified, and supposedly show the bodies in black bags, with blood all around them. The patients are still connected to medical tubes and catheters. While human rights activists haven't directly said anything on claims of people being shot on hospital beds, they confirm that the Iranian regime is using hospitals as "tools of repression".
Iran Human Rights director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said, "The Islamic Republic has trampled even the most basic human and medical principles and has systematically used hospitals as instruments of repression and killing." He added, "The deliberate shutdown of ventilators, the prevention of treatment for the injured, and the arrest of patients from hospital beds constitute crimes against humanity and demonstrate the complete collapse of any ethical or legal standards in this government."
He called on the World Health Organisation (WHO)to investigate the claims that patients are being targeted at hospitals, and that medical care is being denied to them by obstructing the medical staff from carrying out their duties. "Such investigation is essential to protect lives now and to ensure accountability and justice in the future," he said.
Meanwhile, even people who did not participate in the protests did not have access to medical help when needed. This happened because they weren't able to reach out for help because the Iranian regime had cut off internet access and severely restricted landlines when it imposed a communications blackout. "Some people, the old people having heart attacks and the women going into labour, they couldn't call the ambulance to come and just help them," Dr R said.
He claimed that doctors attending to those injured in the protests are being reprimanded and arrested for treating them. Dr R said that the regime is searching for such doctors and "still trying to convict them for helping the enemy's country, or [accusing them of] espionage." He says that after shift hours, IRGC forces are following the doctors to see whether they are making any house calls to treat the protesters.