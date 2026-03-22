/'Any violation by enemy...': Iran issues first respond to Trump's 'will obliterate power plants' threat

The war in Iran began on Feb 28 when Israel and the United States launched "pre-emptive" strikes on Iran amid ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. A day after, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. As tensions escalated, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on all neighbouring Gulf countries that had US bases, justifying it as an attack on “American territory.” Tehran also launched missiles and drones at Israel and has ruled out any possibility of talks with the Americans, calling them out for their “betrayal” during the nuclear negotiations. In the past 20 days, several top Iranian leaders including its security chief Ali Larijani has been killed. Iran has chosen Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader.

US President Donald Trump has ruled out negotiations despite declaring victory in the war. Iran has said that they are not negotiating about ceasefire with the Americans. Amid this, oil and energy supplies are being hit prompting worldwide chaos. Strait of Hormuz, the strategic chokepoints in the navigation route for oil and energy transport has became dangerous with Iran attacking ships that passes the Strait without its prior approval and Trump urging other nations to help the US secure the route. While Trump is under the scanner for the reasons of this war and the endgame plan, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Iranians can bring the regime down and Israeli attacks will continue.



(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)