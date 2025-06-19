/Iran Israel War: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s grandfather was linked to Uttar Pradesh? Here is what we know..

West Asia braces for potential conflict following the escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. Amid the growing tensions, discussions have emerged around the possibility of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being succeeded by his son. At the heart of Iran’s resistance is Khamenei himself, whose sermons are now dissected word by word in capitals around the world. Yet few are aware that the man commanding Iran’s defiance traces his roots back to India. Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi, the grandfather of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was born in Kintoor, a town near Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.