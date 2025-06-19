/Iran-Israel War: 5 US weapons the Trump could use in a strike against Iran

LOGIN
Iran-Israel War: 5 US weapons that Trump could use in a strike against Iran

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 13:46 IST

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, military analysts often examine what tools the US could deploy if conflict escalates. While diplomacy remains the first option, here are 5 key weapons in the US arsenal that could be used in a strike scenario against Iran

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles
1 / 6
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

Launched from ships or submarines, Tomahawk missiles have a range of about 1,600 km and can strike with high precision. They are typically used to target air defences, missile bases, and command centres in the opening phase of a conflict.

F-35 Stealth Fighters
2 / 6
(Photograph:Lockheed Martin)

F-35 Stealth Fighters

The US Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II fighters offer advanced stealth and electronic warfare capabilities. These jets can penetrate heavily defended Iranian airspace to deliver precision strikes with minimal radar detection.

B-2 Spirit Bombers
3 / 6
(Photograph:US Air Force)

B-2 Spirit Bombers

The B-2 Spirit is a long-range stealth bomber capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons. It can fly undetected across continents and deliver bunker-buster bombs, ideal for targeting Iran’s hardened nuclear facilities.

Carrier Strike Groups
4 / 6
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

Carrier Strike Groups

The US Navy’s aircraft carriers, often stationed in the Persian Gulf or Arabian Sea, bring a mix of strike aircraft, escort ships, and missile systems. Carrier-based fighters like F/A-18 Super Hornets can launch rapid, sustained air operations.

Cyber Weapons
5 / 6

Cyber Weapons

Beyond traditional arms, the US has advanced cyber capabilities. These can be used to disrupt Iranian command networks, air defence systems, and even critical infrastructure, achieving strategic goals without a single shot fired.

Geopolitical Risks
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Geopolitical Risks

While the US has a powerful range of military options, any strike on Iran would come with significant geopolitical risks. Military experts argue that cyber operations, air strikes, and targeted missions would likely be prioritised over large-scale invasion plans.

