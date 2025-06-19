LOGIN
Iran-Israel War: 5 historic connections between India and Iran that you should know

India and Iran share centuries of cultural, linguistic, and economic ties—far deeper than many realise. Long before modern diplomacy, these two ancient civilisations were connected through trade, art, and migration. Here are 5 key historical links between India and Iran

Persian Influence on Indian Language and Literature
1 / 6
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

Persian Influence on Indian Language and Literature

Persian was the official language of the Mughal courts and many other Indian kingdoms for nearly 600 years. It heavily influenced Urdu and enriched Indian poetry, with Persian literary works still studied in Indian universities today.

Ancient Trade Routes
2 / 6
(Photograph:Travel Earth)

Ancient Trade Routes

For centuries, Indian merchants traded spices, textiles, and gems with Persian counterparts via ancient overland and maritime routes. The Silk Road and Persian Gulf ports served as key links between the two regions.

Shared Heritage in Architecture
3 / 6
(Photograph:Unsplash)

Shared Heritage in Architecture

Many Mughal-era monuments in India, including parts of the Taj Mahal, show clear Persian architectural influence. Domes, gardens, and intricate tilework trace their roots to Persian design principles brought by artisans and architects.

Zoroastrian Migration to India
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

Zoroastrian Migration to India

In the 8th-10th centuries, Zoroastrians fled religious persecution in Persia and settled in India, where they became known as Parsis. The community contributed greatly to Indian industry, especially in Mumbai.

Cultural Exchange in Arts and Cuisine
5 / 6
(Photograph:Persian Corner)

Cultural Exchange in Arts and Cuisine

Persian music, calligraphy, and culinary styles found their way into Indian culture—biryanis, pulaos, and kebabs reflect Persian culinary roots. Even today, Indian classical music and Persian music share techniques and instruments.

A Deep Connection?
6 / 6
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

A Deep Connection?

From language and art to migration and trade, India and Iran have built a deep, intertwined relationship over millennia, a connection that continues to evolve today.

