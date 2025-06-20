/Iran-Israel conflict: How ballistic missiles work and where can they reach?

Ballistic missiles are launched from land, sea, or air and follow a curved path through the atmosphere and space before hitting their target. They vary in range, from short-range missiles (up to 1,000 km) to intercontinental missiles that can travel over 5,500 km.
The ongoing tension between Iran and Israel has put ballistic missiles in the spotlight. Both countries rely on missile technology for defence and deterrence, raising questions about how these weapons work and where they can reach.
A ballistic missile is a rocket-propelled weapon that follows a curved path, or trajectory, to its target. It is launched into the air, travels outside the atmosphere, and then falls back down at high speed to strike its target.
Ballistic missiles are fired from the ground, sea, or air. After launch, the missile’s engines burn for a short time, pushing it upwards. Once the engines stop, the missile coasts through space before descending towards the target.
There are three main stages: boost (powered flight), midcourse (space travel), and terminal (re-entry and descent). The missile’s path is mostly controlled by gravity after the boost stage.
Missiles are classified by range: short-range (up to 1,000 km), medium-range (1,000–3,000 km), intermediate-range (3,000–5,500 km), and intercontinental (over 5,500 km). Iran’s arsenal includes several types, some able to reach targets far beyond its borders.
Ballistic missiles have varying ranges, from hundreds to thousands of kilometres. Some can travel over 5,000 kilometres, covering vast regions or even continents. This extensive reach makes them powerful tools for defence and in modern conflicts.
Ballistic missiles are important in modern defence because of their long range and high speed. They can deliver payloads quickly over large distances, making them a key part of military strategies and global security discussions.