/Iran claims first ICBM test with 10,000 km range as US repositions aircraft carriers

Iran was initially dependent on Libya and North Korea for missiles. It then changed its doctrine on reverse engineering and indigenously developing. Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran’s Majlis, said, “The night before last we tested one of the country’s most advanced missiles, which until now had not, so to speak, been trialled - and that test was successful.” According to Tasnim News agency, which cites sources in Iranian Revolutionary Guard Forces, “This test demonstrates Iran’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.” However, the state media claims have not been verified by Independent or Western media.