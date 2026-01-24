/Iran claims first ICBM test with 10,000 km range as US repositions aircraft carriers

Iran claims it tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile with a 10,000 km range amid rising tensions as the US boosts naval presence.
Iran claims it has tested its first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, which is capable of reaching the US East Coast. According to Defence Security Asia, which cites sources like Tasnim and Fars news agency, the range of the missile is up to 10,000 km. The test was carried out toward the Sea of Siberia, purportedly with Russian approval for overflight.
Iran was initially dependent on Libya and North Korea for missiles. It then changed its doctrine on reverse engineering and indigenously developing. Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran’s Majlis, said, “The night before last we tested one of the country’s most advanced missiles, which until now had not, so to speak, been trialled - and that test was successful.” According to Tasnim News agency, which cites sources in Iranian Revolutionary Guard Forces, “This test demonstrates Iran’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.” However, the state media claims have not been verified by Independent or Western media.
Iran has the most diverse missile arsenal in Southwest Asia. In 2022, US Central Command's General Kenneth McKenzie stated that Iran possesses “over 3,000” ballistic missiles. They are of varying ranges from 300 km to 10,000 km. This includes Shahab, Qiam, Fateh, Raad, Zolfaghar, Dezful, Ghadr, Emad, Khorramshahr, Ya Ali, etc. It is hard to estimate the total arsenal capacity of the Islamic Republic. It had a self-imposed missile-range limit of 2,000 km since 2015. But recent reports suggest that it had abandoned its self-imposed restriction.
The news of the test surfaced as the US is repostioning its aircraft carrier from the Strait of Malacca to the Persian Gulf. USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, a nuclear power aircraft carrier accompanied by an escort destroyer and F-35 combat aircraft are now at the Andaman Sea. USS George HW Bush has departed Norfolk, potentially moving towards Southwest Asia.