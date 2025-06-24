LOGIN
Iran before 1979 Islamic Revolution: Here's how Iranian women lived before Pahlavi downfall - In photos

Mansi Arora
Edited By Mansi Arora
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 23:01 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 23:01 IST

Iran was ruled by King Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the Shah from 1941 to 1979. Later on February 11, 1979, the Islamic Revolution swept the country, changing everything. Then, the government was replaced with an Islamic republic. 

Before and After 1979
1 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Before and After 1979

Photographs show how much Iran has changed in less than 50 years. During those years, women were seen wearing short skirts, bodycon dresses and shopping in departmental stores. However, it changed now. After 1979 revolution, women are required to wear the hijab in public.

Iranian artist Nooshfarin
2 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian artist Nooshfarin

Nooshfarin, was one of many Iranian artists to be exiled from the country following the 1979 revolution. She started her career as an actress before moving into singing. Upon her exile in the 1970s, she moved to Southern California to continue her career.

Women day protest in 1979
3 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Women day protest in 1979

The picture shows the 1979 International Women's Day protests in Tehran, just ahead of Islamic Revolution.

Iran women
4 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Iran women

Before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, western clothing and norms also became incorporated into large segments of the Iranian population.

Men and women roaming freely before 1971
5 / 5
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Men and women roaming freely before 1971

At that time, women were encouraged to attend schools and get proper education. Moreover, men and women were allowed to mix freely and educational opportunities were greatly extended.

