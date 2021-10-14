IPL: Sunil Narine's five impressive records for Kolkata Knight Riders

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine has made several records in IPL. He impressed us recently in IPL eliminator with both bowl and bat. Let's take a look at his records:
At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Narine hit the half-century mark off 15 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
He hit six fours and four sixes in his quickfire knock. He joined Yusuf Pathan who had the half century record. It was later broken by KL Rahul against Delhi Daredevils in 2018.
Sunil Narine has won the Indian Premier League's Most Valuable Player title two times.
The 33-year-old was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 edition after scoring 357 runs and taking 17 wickets in 16 games.
Sunil Narine made a new Indian Premier League record by becoming the first spinner to take three four-wicket hauls against a single franchise.
His last four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore was in IPL 2021 Eliminator with figures of 4/21.
Sunil Narine has second best bowling economy amongst Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers.
In 516.2 overs bowled he has given 3482 runs with an economy of 6.74. It's sixth best in IPL.
In 133 matches Sunil Narine has played, he has scored 952 runs with 161.90 strike rate.
His teammate Andre Russel is on top with 178.57 strike rate with 1700 runs.