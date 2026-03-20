/IPL Records: List of Best Batting, Bowling and Team Records in IPL History

As IPL 2026 gears up to begin, let's have a look at the best performance in the tournament history from batting, bowling to partnership and individual brilliance.
Chris Gayle hit 175 not out while playing for RCB against now defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. He scored the runs in 66 balls, hitting 13 fours and a record 17 sixes.
Alzarri Joseph's 6/12 for Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 is the best bowling performance in the tournament history.
Joseph returned the figures of 3.4-1-12-6 in the match won by MI which eventually won the title as well.
SRH was at its absolute batting best when they scored 287/3 vs RCB in IPL 2024 - the best team total in IPL.
For SRH, Travis Head scored 41-ball 102 while Heinrich Klaasen hit 31-ball 67.
During his record knock of 175 not out, Chris Gayle hit 17 sixes vs Pune Warriors India while batting for RCB in IPL 2013.
Gayle's 17 sixes are still the most by a batter in an IPL match.
The KKR vs PBKS saw 42 sixes being hit in IPL 2024 - the most total sixes in an IPL match.
KKR hit 18 sixes the match while PBKS did six better - hitting 24 sixes on a dreadful night for the bowlers.
Chasing 262, PBKS let loose and achieved the target in 18.4 overs against KKR in IPL 2024.
For PBKS, Prabhsimran Singh scored 20-ball 54, Jonny Bairstow hit unbeaten 108 off 48, and Shashank Singh capped off the innings with a blistering 28-ball 68 not out.
The KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 also holds the record for lowest total defended in the tournament history.
Batting first, PBKS were bundled out for 111 but the bowlers turned up this time and bowled out KKR for just 95 - winning the match by 16 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Match for his 4/28 in four overs.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli were at their destructive best when they stitched up 229 runs for the wicket for RCB vs now defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. Their partnership is the best one by runs in IPL history for any wicket.
During the record, Kohli scored 55-ball 109 and ADB hit 52-ball 129 not out to take RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs.
In IPL 2022, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock added 210 runs for the opening wicket for LSG vs KKR. This remains the best opening partnership in IPL history.
KKR gave a good go at the chase, scoring 208/8 in 20 overs and losing only by 2 runs.
During the knock of 175 not out off just 66 balls for RCB in IPL 2013, he hit 13 fours and record 17 sixes as well.
Gayle's 154 runs in 4s+6s are the most by a batter in an IPL innings till date.
The IPL 2024 match between RCB vs SRH saw the best match aggregate in the tournament history - 549 runs across both sides.
Batting first, SRH hit 287/3, but RCB gave it a nice whirl and scored 262/7 - losing only by 25 runs.