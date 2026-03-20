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IPL Records: List of Best Batting, Bowling and Team Records in IPL History

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 14:28 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 14:28 IST

As IPL 2026 gears up to begin, let's have a look at the best performance in the tournament history from batting, bowling to partnership and individual brilliance.

Best Batting Performance - Chris Gayle 175 not out
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Batting Performance - Chris Gayle 175 not out

Chris Gayle hit 175 not out while playing for RCB against now defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. He scored the runs in 66 balls, hitting 13 fours and a record 17 sixes.

Best Bowling Performance - Alzarri Joseph 6/12 for MI
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Bowling Performance - Alzarri Joseph 6/12 for MI

Alzarri Joseph's 6/12 for Mumbai Indians against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 is the best bowling performance in the tournament history.

Joseph returned the figures of 3.4-1-12-6 in the match won by MI which eventually won the title as well.

Best Team Total - 287/3 by SunRisers Hyderabad
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Team Total - 287/3 by SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH was at its absolute batting best when they scored 287/3 vs RCB in IPL 2024 - the best team total in IPL.

For SRH, Travis Head scored 41-ball 102 while Heinrich Klaasen hit 31-ball 67.

Most Sixes in an IPL Match by a Player - Chris Gayle 17 for RCB
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Most Sixes in an IPL Match by a Player - Chris Gayle 17 for RCB

During his record knock of 175 not out, Chris Gayle hit 17 sixes vs Pune Warriors India while batting for RCB in IPL 2013.

Gayle's 17 sixes are still the most by a batter in an IPL match.

Most Total Sixes in an IPL Match - 42 in KKR vs PBKS
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Most Total Sixes in an IPL Match - 42 in KKR vs PBKS

The KKR vs PBKS saw 42 sixes being hit in IPL 2024 - the most total sixes in an IPL match.

KKR hit 18 sixes the match while PBKS did six better - hitting 24 sixes on a dreadful night for the bowlers.

Highest Total Chased - 262 by PBKS
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Highest Total Chased - 262 by PBKS

Chasing 262, PBKS let loose and achieved the target in 18.4 overs against KKR in IPL 2024.

For PBKS, Prabhsimran Singh scored 20-ball 54, Jonny Bairstow hit unbeaten 108 off 48, and Shashank Singh capped off the innings with a blistering 28-ball 68 not out.

Lowest Total Defended - 111 by PBKS
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Lowest Total Defended - 111 by PBKS

The KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025 also holds the record for lowest total defended in the tournament history.

Batting first, PBKS were bundled out for 111 but the bowlers turned up this time and bowled out KKR for just 95 - winning the match by 16 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Match for his 4/28 in four overs.

Best Partnership by Runs - 229 by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Partnership by Runs - 229 by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli were at their destructive best when they stitched up 229 runs for the wicket for RCB vs now defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016. Their partnership is the best one by runs in IPL history for any wicket.

During the record, Kohli scored 55-ball 109 and ADB hit 52-ball 129 not out to take RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs.

Best Opening Partnership - 210 by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Opening Partnership - 210 by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul

In IPL 2022, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock added 210 runs for the opening wicket for LSG vs KKR. This remains the best opening partnership in IPL history.

KKR gave a good go at the chase, scoring 208/8 in 20 overs and losing only by 2 runs.

Most Runs by 4+6 in an IPL Innings - 154 by Chris Gayle
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Most Runs by 4+6 in an IPL Innings - 154 by Chris Gayle

During the knock of 175 not out off just 66 balls for RCB in IPL 2013, he hit 13 fours and record 17 sixes as well.

Gayle's 154 runs in 4s+6s are the most by a batter in an IPL innings till date.

Best Match Aggregate - 549 in SRH vs RCB
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Best Match Aggregate - 549 in SRH vs RCB

The IPL 2024 match between RCB vs SRH saw the best match aggregate in the tournament history - 549 runs across both sides.

Batting first, SRH hit 287/3, but RCB gave it a nice whirl and scored 262/7 - losing only by 25 runs.

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