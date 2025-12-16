IPL auction: Cam Green (INR 25.20 crore in IPL 2026), Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore in IPL 2024), Pat Cummins (INR 20.50 crore in IPL 2024), Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore in IPL 2023), and Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore in IPL 2026) are some of most expensive players ever sold in mini auction.