IPL auction: Green to Pathirana - Meet top 5 most expensive players in mini auction history

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 16:02 IST

IPL auction: Cam Green (INR 25.20 crore in IPL 2026), Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore in IPL 2024), Pat Cummins (INR 20.50 crore in IPL 2024), Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore in IPL 2023), and Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore in IPL 2026) are some of most expensive players ever sold in mini auction. 

Cameron Green - INR 25.20 crore
(Photograph: BCCI)

Cameron Green - INR 25.20 crore

The mighty Aussie all-rounder was sold for a sky-high price of INR 25.20 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction to the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a bidding war with five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mitchell Starc - INR 24.75 crore
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mitchell Starc - INR 24.75 crore

The Aussie left-arm pacer was sold for INR 24.75 crore in IPL 2024 mini auction, also to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pat Cummins - INR 20.50 crore
(Photograph: BCCI)

Pat Cummins - INR 20.50 crore

The Australia skipper and a modern-day great pacer was picked up by the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 mini auction for INR 20.50 crore.

Sam Curran - INR 18.50 crore
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sam Curran - INR 18.50 crore

The England all-rounder was picked up by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 mini auction for INR 18.50 crore.

Matheesha Pathirana - INR 18 crore
(Photograph: BCCI)

Matheesha Pathirana - INR 18 crore

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was picked up by KKR for INR 18 crore at IPL 2026 mini auction.

