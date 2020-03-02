IPL lookback: List of winners from 2008 to 2019!

Ahead of the mega IPL 2020, let's go back in the past and check out the list of Champions!

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy for the 3 times under India's finest opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

The team won its first IPL title, in 2013, by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the final.

MI won their second IPL title on 24 May 2015 by defeating the Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs in the final and became the third team to win more than one IPL title.

The Mumbai based team won their third IPL title by defeating the Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a thrilling final.

Finally, they marked a record-breaking win for fourth IPL title, by beating CSK by just 1 run on 12th May 2019 in IPL Final.

1.2013: Won by 23 runs

2.2015: Won by 41 runs

3.2017: Won by 1 run

4.2019: Won by 1 run

(Photograph:AFP)