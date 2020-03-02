IPL lookback: List of winners from 2008 to 2019!

Ahead of the mega IPL 2020, let's go back in the past and check out the list of Champions!
Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy for the 3 times under India's finest opening batsman Rohit Sharma.
The team won its first IPL title, in 2013, by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the final.
MI won their second IPL title on 24 May 2015 by defeating the Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs in the final and became the third team to win more than one IPL title.
The Mumbai based team won their third IPL title by defeating the Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a thrilling final.
Finally, they marked a record-breaking win for fourth IPL title, by beating CSK by just 1 run on 12th May 2019 in IPL Final.
1.2013: Won by 23 runs
2.2015: Won by 41 runs
3.2017: Won by 1 run
4.2019: Won by 1 run
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a franchise cricket team based in Chennai.
Super Kings beat Mumbai Indian by 22 runs at DY Patil Stadium.
CSK beat RCB Bangalore by 58 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
MS Dhoni and Co. beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.
The Chennai franchise was sold to the India Cements which plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), The current captain of CSK is MS Dhoni under whose leadership Chennai Super Kings marked three victories in:
1. 2010: Won by 22 runs
2. 2011: Won by 58 runs
3. 2018: Won by 8 wickets
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are a franchise cricket team representing the city of Kolkata in the Indian Premier League.
They eventually became the IPL champions in 2012, by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. They repeated the feat in 2014, defeating Kings XI Punjab.
The Knight Riders hold the record for the longest winning streak by any Indian team in T20s.
The current captain of KKR is Dinesh Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders won 2 IPL trophies:
1. 2012: Won by 5 wickets
2. 2014: Won by 3 wickets
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL season (2008) under Aussie bowling legend Shane Warne.
They were the first team to book a place in the semi-finals with their 65 run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and were pitted against Chennai Super Kings for the finals. The Royals won by 3 wickets in the final played on 1 June 2008.
This was the only time they lifted the coveted trophy.
In the final match, Gilchrist got out for a duck in the first over, however, the Chargers managed to recover and posted a total of 143 for the loss of 6 wickets. Many felt that a good defending total could have been a further 20–30 runs. The Chargers came out with all guns blazing right from the first ball, and this spirited effort ensured that they successfully defended the total, winning the game by 6 runs and lifting the prized IPL trophy.
They were the champions in 2009, this was their only title.
In 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad were crowned champions after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final and ending the season with 11 wins and six losses. This was their maiden, and to date only, title. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Sunrisers Hyderabad player to win the Purple Cap.
