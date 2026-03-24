/IPL 2026 Stats: List of Best Bowlers of All Time

Nathu Singh played only two matches in IPL but his economy rate of 3.75 in four overs bowled remains the best in the tournament history.

In his short-lived IPL career, Nathu Singh bowled four overs across two matches, giving away 15 runs with a best of 1/7. Below are some more bowlers with best economy rate in IPL:

DJ Thornely - 5.71

Mithun Manhas - 6.00

Michael Clarke - 6.09

Ashok Chandila - 6.20