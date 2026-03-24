/IPL 2026 Stats: List of Best Bowlers of All Time

IPL Stats: Yuzvendra Chahal is the best wicket-taker (221), Bhuvneshwar is best in powerplay (79 wickets), DJ Bravo best in death overs (102 wickets), Harshal Patel is best in a season (32 wickets in 2023), Nathu Singh has best economy (3.75), and Bumrah is best to take most five-fors (2).
Veteran India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has the most IPL wickets - 221 and this makes him the best wicket-taking bowler in the league. His wickets have come in 174 matches for four teams - Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals. Below are other players in the list:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 198 wickets
Sunil Narine - 192 wickets
Piyush Chawla - 192 wickets
Ravi Ashwin - 18 wickets
Known for his swing at the start of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar unsurprisingly has the most IPL wickets in powerplay - 79 - making him the best bowler in the first six overs of the tournament. Other bowlers in the list are:
Trent Boult - 72 wickets
Deepak Chahar - 66 wickets
Sandeep Sharma - 61 wickets
Umesh Yadav - 58 wickets
Former West Indies all-ruonder Dwayne Bravo is the best death bowler in the IPL history with 102 wickets and the only one to take 100 or more wickets in the last four overs. Below are other bowlers in the list:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 92 wicktes
Lasith Malinga: 90 wickets
Jaspreet Bumrah: 86 wickets
Harshal Patel: 70 wickets
Harshal Patel and DJ Bravo are the joint best bowlers in an IPL season. Both of the took 32 wickets in the season to stake their claim at being the best. Hashal did it in IPL 2021 for RCB while Bravo did it in IPL 2013 for CSK. Below are other bowlers with most wickets in an IPL season:
Kagiso Rabada - 30 wickets
Lasith Malinga - 28 wickets
James Faulkner - 28 wickets
Mohammed Shami - 28 wickets
Alzarri Joseph took 6/12 for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - making him the best bolwer in an innings in the tournament. Below are some more best performances:
Sohail Tanvir - 6/14 in IPL 2008
Adam Zampa - 6/19 in IPL 2016
Anil Kumble - 5/5 in IPL 2009
Akash Madhwal - 5/5 in IPL 2023
Nathu Singh played only two matches in IPL but his economy rate of 3.75 in four overs bowled remains the best in the tournament history.
In his short-lived IPL career, Nathu Singh bowled four overs across two matches, giving away 15 runs with a best of 1/7. Below are some more bowlers with best economy rate in IPL:
DJ Thornely - 5.71
Mithun Manhas - 6.00
Michael Clarke - 6.09
Ashok Chandila - 6.20
Only four IPL bowlers have managed to take 2 or more five-fors in tournament history. Below is the list of those bowlers:
James Faulkner - Best of 5/16
Jaydev Unadkat - Best of 5/25
Jasprit Bumrah - Best of 5/10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Best of 5/19
Bowling a maiden over in T20 cricket is like earning gold dust of yout team and only a few bowlers have managed to do it as often as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Kumar - both of whom have bowled 14 maiden overs in IPL history. Below are some more bowlers with mos maiden overs in IPL:
Trent Boult - 11 maiden overs
Irfan Pathan - 10 maiden overs
Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Lasith Malinga, Sandeep Sharma - 8 maiden overs