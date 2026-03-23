/IPL 2026 Stats: From Dhoni to Kohli - List of Best Batters of All Time

Virat Kohli leads IPL charts in most runs (8,661), most hundreds (8), and most runs in one season (973), while Dhoni has most death-over runs (2,936) and Gayle has most sixes (357), Phil Salt has highest strike rate (175.7), Dhawan has most powerplay runs (3,391).
Virat Kohli is IPL's best batter in terms of runs scored - 8,661. Kohli has scored these runs in 267 matches at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 133. Others batters on the list are:
Rohit Sharma - 7,046 runs
Shikhar Dhawan - 6,769 runs
David Warner - 6,565 runs
Suresh Rains - 5,528 runs
England batter Phil Salt has been playing the IPL since 2023 only and has managed to feature in 34 matches so far but his strike rate of 175.7 is the best in the league. Below are other batters with best strike rate in IPL behind Salt:
Andre Russell - 174.17
Travis Head - 170.02
Heinrich Klaasen - 169.72
Nicholas Pooran - 168.97
Christ Gayle redefined mayhem when he smashed 175 not out off 66 balls in IPL 2013 - the best score by a player in IPL. He hit a record 17 sixes in the innings to go with 13 fours - featching 154 runs via boundaries - also a record. Below are most highest individual scores in IPL:
Brendon McCullum - 158 (73) not out
Abhishek Sharma - 141 (55)
Quinton de Kock - 140 (70) not out
AB de Villiers - 133 (59) not out
No surprises about Chris Gayle being the best IPL batter in terms of six hitting . He has samshed 357 sixes in IPL history - the most by any batter and was the first batter to cross 300-six milestone. Below are the batters with most sixes in IPL behind Gayle:
Rohit Sharma - 302
Virat Kohli - 291
MS Dhoni - 264
AB de Villiers - 251
Virat Kohli is definitely one of the best IPL batters and the proof is not just his runs but hundreds as well. Kohli has 8 tons in IPL - the most by any another batter. Below are other batters with most hundreds in IPL behind Kohli:
Jos Buttler - 7
Chris Gayle - 6
KL Rahul - 5
Shubman Gill, David Warner, Shane Watson - 4
Virat Kohli was at his absolute best when he smashed a record 973 runs in IPL 2026 - the best by a player in a single IPL season. Such was Kohli's form that no other batter has been able to cross 900-run mark in the IPL before or after him. Below are some other batters with most runs in single IPL season:
Shubman Gill - 890 runs in IPL 2023
Jos Buttler - 863 runs in IPL 2022
David Warner - 848 runs in IPL 2016
Sai Sudharsan - 759 runs in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli is a well knwon chase master in international cricket and same is the case in IPL as well. The batter has scored 3,958 runs while chasing in IPL - the best by a batter in the league. His 2,457 runs in winning chases are also the most by any batter in IPL.
Below are other batters with most runs in chase in IPL:
David Warner - 3,285 runs
Rohit Sharma - 3,238 runs
Shikhar Dhawan - 2,843 runs
Robin Uthappa - 2,832 runs
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the best IPL batter in powerplay - scoring 3,391 runs - the most in the history of the tournament. Overall, he has scored 6,769 runs in the tournament. Below are batters with most runs in IPL in powerplay behind Dhawan:
David Warner - 3,303 runs
Virat Kohli - 3,026 runs
Ajinkya Rahane - 2,557 runs
Rohit Sharma - 2,382 runs
Known for his match-finishing ability, MS Dhoni is the best death overs batter in the IPL with 2,936 runs - the most in the tournament history. Overall, he has scored 5,439 runs in IPL. Below are the batters with most death overs runs in IPL behind Dhoni:
Kieron Pollard - 1,708 Runs
Dinesh Karthik - 1,565 Runs
Ravindra Jadeja - 1,532 Runs
AB de Villiers - 1,421 Runs