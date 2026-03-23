/IPL 2026 Stats: From Dhoni to Kohli - List of Best Batters of All Time

Virat Kohli is a well knwon chase master in international cricket and same is the case in IPL as well. The batter has scored 3,958 runs while chasing in IPL - the best by a batter in the league. His 2,457 runs in winning chases are also the most by any batter in IPL.

Below are other batters with most runs in chase in IPL:

David Warner - 3,285 runs

Rohit Sharma - 3,238 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 2,843 runs

Robin Uthappa - 2,832 runs