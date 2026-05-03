/From Sunil Narine to Lasith Malinga, 5 foreign bowlers with most IPL wickets

From Sunil Narine to Lasith Malinga here is a list of five foreign bowlers with most IPL wickets. This list also features the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult with Narine reaching 200 wickets in IPL history.
Sunil Narine has been one of the most impactful overseas bowlers in IPL history, picking up 201 wickets in 197 matches with his mystery spin and remarkable consistency. The Kolkata Knight Riders legend has played a key role in multiple title-winning campaigns, often controlling games during the powerplay and middle overs with his economical spells. Narine’s longevity, versatility, and match-winning ability have made him one of the greatest foreign bowlers ever to feature in the IPL.
Dwayne Bravo remains one of the most successful overseas bowlers in IPL history, claiming 183 wickets in 161 matches with his clever variations and death-over mastery. The former Chennai Super Kings star won multiple Purple Caps during his IPL career and played a crucial role in several title-winning campaigns with his all-round brilliance. Bravo’s slower balls, experience under pressure, and ability to deliver in crunch moments made him one of the most feared T20 bowlers of his generation.
Lasith Malinga was one of the most lethal fast bowlers in IPL history, claiming 170 wickets in just 122 matches with his trademark yorkers and sling-arm action. The Mumbai Indians legend played a massive role in the franchise’s dominance, often delivering match-winning spells and excelling in pressure situations at the death. Malinga’s incredible strike rate, consistency, and ability to dismantle batting line-ups made him one of the greatest overseas bowlers to feature in the IPL.
Rashid Khan has established himself as one of the finest overseas spinners in IPL history, taking 168 wickets in 145 matches with his exceptional control and wicket-taking ability. Known for his quick arm action, deceptive googlies, and economical spells, Rashid has been a match-winner for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans over the years. His consistency across seasons and ability to dominate even the best batters have made him one of the most valuable T20 bowlers in world cricket.
Trent Boult has been one of the most dangerous overseas pacers in IPL history, taking 145 wickets in 125 matches with his lethal swing bowling and new-ball impact. Known for striking early in the powerplay, Boult has consistently troubled top-order batters while representing franchises like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. His ability to move the ball at pace, combined with his calmness under pressure, has made him one of the finest left-arm fast bowlers in T20 cricket.