/From Sunil Narine to Lasith Malinga, 5 foreign bowlers with most IPL wickets

Rashid Khan has established himself as one of the finest overseas spinners in IPL history, taking 168 wickets in 145 matches with his exceptional control and wicket-taking ability. Known for his quick arm action, deceptive googlies, and economical spells, Rashid has been a match-winner for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans over the years. His consistency across seasons and ability to dominate even the best batters have made him one of the most valuable T20 bowlers in world cricket.