/From Abhishek Sharma to Chris Gayle, 5 batters fastest to 2000 IPL runs (by balls)

From Abhishek Sharma to Chris Gayle here is a look at five batters fastest to 2000 IPL runs by balls. The list also features the likes of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Virender Sehwag.
Andre Russell reached 2000 IPL runs in just 1120 balls, making him one of the fastest to the milestone in the tournament’s history. Known for his explosive power-hitting, Russell has maintained an exceptional strike rate, often changing games within a few overs. This achievement highlights his dominance as a finisher, consistently delivering impactful performances in the IPL.
Abhishek Sharma reached 2000 IPL runs in just 1193 balls, marking him among the fastest to the milestone in the league. Known for his aggressive batting at the top, Abhishek has consistently provided quick starts and maintained a high strike rate. His achievement underlines his growing influence as a dynamic opener capable of dictating the tempo in IPL matches.
Nicholas Pooran reached 2000 IPL runs in just 1198 balls, making him one of the quickest to the milestone in the tournament. Known for his explosive batting in the middle order, Pooran has consistently delivered high-impact innings at a rapid strike rate. His achievement highlights his ability to accelerate the scoring and play match-defining knocks in the IPL.
Virender Sehwag reached 2000 IPL runs in just 1211 balls, highlighting his aggressive approach in the tournament. Known for his fearless strokeplay, Sehwag consistently took on bowlers from the very first ball, setting the tone at the top. His rapid milestone reflects his impact as one of the most destructive openers in IPL history.
Chris Gayle reached 2000 IPL runs in just 1251 balls, underlining his dominance as one of the fastest to the milestone. Known as the “Universe Boss,” Gayle revolutionized T20 batting with his explosive power and ability to clear boundaries at will. His rapid milestone reflects his impact as one of the most destructive and influential batters in IPL history.