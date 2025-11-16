LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 retention list: 5 shocking releases of Indian players

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 shocking releases of Indian players

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 12:14 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 12:17 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming auction. Surprisingly, many well-known Indian players have been released by their franchises. Let's have a look at the released players inside.

Sanju Samson
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals’ star keeper-batter Sanju Samson has been released by the franchise and has moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the trade deal for INR 18 crore ($1.8 million). With Samson gone, RR now has a major decision to make about who will lead the team in IPL 2026.

Ravindra Jadeja
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s release from Chennai Super Kings has come as one of the biggest surprises before the IPL 2026 auction. The former CSK captain will now represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the next IPL season. Under the trade deal, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore ($1.4 million).

Venkatesh Iyer
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, released at ₹23.75 crore ($2.83 million), struggled for consistency with both bat and ball in the last IPL season. He managed to score only 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.28. With this dip in form, KKR decided to send the top-order all-rounder back into the auction pool.

Ravi Bishnoi
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi’s release has also surprised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans, as he was a reliable wicket-taker in the middle overs for the team. Bishnoi will now be one of the key spin options in the IPL 2026 auction.

Mohammed Shami
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami after a disappointing last IPL season. He will now join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) through a successful trade worth ₹10 crore ($1 million).

Trending Photo

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 shocking releases of Indian players
5

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 shocking releases of Indian players

Tear gas, straw hats and graffiti: Why are Gen Z protesting in Mexico and how is government responding
8

Tear gas, straw hats and graffiti: Why are Gen Z protesting in Mexico and how is government responding

Global Firepower Index: Top 7 countries ranked by military strength - Is India among the top 5?
7

Global Firepower Index: Top 7 countries ranked by military strength - Is India among the top 5?

5 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket: Pant goes past Sehwag, no Kohli in list
5

5 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket: Pant goes past Sehwag, no Kohli in list

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction
5

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction