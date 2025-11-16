/IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced the list of their retained players ahead of the upcoming auction. Surprisingly, many well-known players have been released by their franchises. Let's have a look at the most expensive released players inside.
Venkatesh Iyer struggled for consistency with both bat and ball in the last IPL season. He managed to score only 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.28. With this dip in form, KKR decided to send the top-order all-rounder back into the auction pool.
CSK released Matheesha Pathirana following a difficult last season in which injuries affected his Yorkers and slower deliveries. He now enters as one of the key death overs specialist in the IPL 2026 auction.
KKR’s choice to release Andre Russell marks the end of an era. Once their most explosive match-winner, Russell’s dip in form and fitness over the past few seasons reduced his impact and led the franchise to release him. He is now expected to be one of the major attractions in the upcoming auction.
Ravi Bishnoi’s release has also surprised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fans, as he was a reliable wicket-taker in the middle overs for the team. Bishnoi will be one of the key spin options in the IPL 2026 auction.
DC have released Jake Fraser-McGurk after a poor run with the bat in the last season, scoring just 55 runs in six matches. It will be interesting to see which team signs him in the upcoming auction.