/IPL 2026 | RCB finished at top of points table and won Qualifier 1, but history is not looking kind

RCB topped IPL 2026 and won Qualifier 1, a path 12/15 champions follow since 2011. MI (2019, 2020), GT (2022) and KKR (2024) also topped league stage and lifted title, showing Qualifier 1 winners often convert dominance into trophies.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s march into the IPL 2026 final has once again highlighted the enormous advantage of finishing in top two of IPL league stage. Since the IPL playoff format was introduced in 2011, 12 of the last 15 champions have first won Qualifier 1 before lifting the trophy. However, finishing top of the league stage has not always guaranteed the title. In fact, only four teams since 2011 have managed to top the points table and then go on to become champions in the same season. Will RCB become the fifth team on that elite list and only the third team to win back-to-back titles?
Below are the teams which finished first on the points table after league stage, won the Qualifier 1 and the IPL title as well:
Mumbai Indians’ 2019 IPL campaign remains one of the most complete title-winning seasons in tournament history. Rohit Sharma’s side finished at the top of the league-stage points table with 18 points from 14 matches and secured a direct place in Qualifier 1. MI then defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the qualifier at Chepauk thanks to a brilliant 71 not out by Suryakumar Yadav. That victory gave Mumbai direct entry into the final, where they once again faced CSK in a thrilling title clash. In one of the greatest IPL finals ever played, MI defended 149 and defeated Chennai by just one run to clinch their fourth IPL trophy in dramatic fashion.
Mumbai Indians repeated the feat in IPL 2020 and produced arguably the most dominant season by any franchise in IPL history. MI finished at the top of the points table with 18 points and a massive net run rate (+1.107) advantage over the rest of the teams. Rohit Sharma’s side looked unstoppable throughout the UAE leg of the tournament and comfortably defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 to book another direct place in the final. The two teams met again in the title clash, where Mumbai once again outclassed Delhi Capitals — this time by five wickets. Rohit led from the front with a captain’s knock in the final as MI became the second team in IPL history after CSK in 2010 & 2011 to successfully defend their title.
Gujarat Titans achieved the rare milestone during their dream debut season in IPL 2022 under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. GT finished at the top of the league-stage standings with 20 points from 14 matches and immediately established themselves as the most consistent side of the tournament. In Qualifier 1, Gujarat defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, thanks to David Miller's 68 nout off 38 during the chase of 189. That win sent GT directly into the final, where they once again faced Rajasthan at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat comfortably chased down 131 in the title clash to win the IPL trophy in their very first season, completing one of the greatest debut campaigns in T20 franchise history.
Kolkata Knight Riders joined the elite list in IPL 2024 after producing one of the most dominant campaigns in recent memory under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. KKR finished at the top of the league-stage standings with 20 points from 14 matches and looked like the most balanced side throughout the tournament. In Qualifier 1, Kolkata completely outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad and secured a commanding eight-wicket victory to directly book their place in the final. The two teams met again in the title clash in Chennai, where KKR once again dismantled SRH with a clinical all-round performance. Kolkata chased down the 114-run target comfortably to win their third IPL trophy and first championship since the 2014 season.