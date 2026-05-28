/IPL 2026 | RCB finished at top of points table and won Qualifier 1, but history is not looking kind

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s march into the IPL 2026 final has once again highlighted the enormous advantage of finishing in top two of IPL league stage. Since the IPL playoff format was introduced in 2011, 12 of the last 15 champions have first won Qualifier 1 before lifting the trophy. However, finishing top of the league stage has not always guaranteed the title. In fact, only four teams since 2011 have managed to top the points table and then go on to become champions in the same season. Will RCB become the fifth team on that elite list and only the third team to win back-to-back titles?

Below are the teams which finished first on the points table after league stage, won the Qualifier 1 and the IPL title as well: