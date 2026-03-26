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IPL 2026: PBKS phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 17:19 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 17:19 IST

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against. Check out PBKS’ full first-phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues. Shreyas Iyer will lead the franchise this season.

1st Match – Gujarat Titans (Home)
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(Photograph: Others)

1st Match – Gujarat Titans (Home)

The last season’s runners-up will take on the former winners, Gujarat Titans (GT), in their tournament opener on Tuesday (Mar 31) at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

2nd Match – Chennai Super Kings (Away)
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(Photograph: Others)

2nd Match – Chennai Super Kings (Away)

Punjab’s second game in IPL 2026 is a marquee away clash against the former five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (Apr 3) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match will also be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

3rd Match – Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)
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(Photograph: Others)

3rd Match – Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

Iyer-led PBKS will then take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their third match of this phase 1 schedule. The two former IPL finalists will face off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

4th Match – SunRisers Hyderabad (Home)
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(Photograph: Others)

4th Match – SunRisers Hyderabad (Home)

Punjab’s final scheduled phase 1 match is against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in Mullanpur on Saturday (Apr 11), which, for a change, will be an afternoon game, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Important Information
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(Photograph: IPL)

Important Information

The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.

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