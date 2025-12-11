/IPL 2026 mini auctions: 5 top-pick players at INR 1 crore base price

With IPL 2026 auctions just around the corner, here’s a look at five players set to be top picks at a base price of INR 1 crore.
Rahul Chahar is one of India’s top leg-spinners. Known for his tight bowling in the middle overs, he can pick crucial wickets. IPL teams will watch him closely at the 2026 auctions with a base price of INR 1 crore.
Quinton de Kock is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman from South Africa. He can change games with quick innings at the top of the order. IPL franchises will be keen to bid for him at his 1 crore base price.
Finn Allen is a hard-hitting opener from New Zealand. He plays fearless shots and can give his team a fast start. With a base price of INR 1 crore, he could be a valuable pick in the 2026 IPL auctions.
Jonny Bairstow is England’s experienced batsman and wicketkeeper. He can take the game away from opponents with powerful batting. IPL teams will look at him closely in the 2026 auctions at a 1 crore base price.
Akash Deep is an Indian fast bowler who bowls with pace and swing. He can trouble top-order batsmen and is seen as a good investment for IPL teams at his 1 crore base price.