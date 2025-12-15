LOGIN
IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target

Published: Dec 15, 2025, 17:20 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 17:20 IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) will enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a crunched purse (INR 12.90 crore) as compared to others, and five slots to fill, including four from the overseas quota. Let’s check out their options.

David Miller – Base Price – INR 2 crore
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Miller – Base Price – INR 2 crore

Among the 40 players with the maximum base price, Proteas T20 superstar David Miller is one and could return home to the Gujarat Titans. Miller could fill in as a handy middle-order batter, and with experience on his back, could turn the tide towards his team in IPL 2026.

Kusal Mendis – Base Price – INR 75 lakh
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kusal Mendis – Base Price – INR 75 lakh

A seasoned T20 cricketer and keeper-batter from Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis, could also be a fantastic fit for the Gujarat-based franchise. Although they already have Jos Buttler in their ranks, having a backup like Mendis would bolster their attack in the next season.

Jonny Bairstow – Base Price – INR 1 crore
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jonny Bairstow – Base Price – INR 1 crore

A forgotten T20 batting hero from England, Jonny Bairstow, could also be a massive buy for GT, who could use his services at any point in the innings. His years of experience could also keep the captain and the team management calm in tense moments, as a match-winner of his quality could do a world of good to Gujarat.

Anrich Nortje – Base Price – INR 2 crore
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anrich Nortje – Base Price – INR 2 crore

South African seamer Anrich Nortje could be a handy addition to Gujarat’s potent bowling attack. Alongside Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, Nortje could terrorise batting attacks should he join them at the December 16 event.

Matt Henry – Base Price – INR 1.5 crore
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matt Henry – Base Price – INR 1.5 crore

New Zealand bowling quick Matt Henry could also join the Gujarat Titans and help the team taste victory for the second time in their brief history. An all-format bowler, Henry’s presence could turn up the heat for the former champions.

