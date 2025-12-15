/IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target

Gujarat Titans (GT) will enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with a crunched purse (INR 12.90 crore) as compared to others, and five slots to fill, including four from the overseas quota. Let’s check out their options.
Among the 40 players with the maximum base price, Proteas T20 superstar David Miller is one and could return home to the Gujarat Titans. Miller could fill in as a handy middle-order batter, and with experience on his back, could turn the tide towards his team in IPL 2026.
A seasoned T20 cricketer and keeper-batter from Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis, could also be a fantastic fit for the Gujarat-based franchise. Although they already have Jos Buttler in their ranks, having a backup like Mendis would bolster their attack in the next season.
A forgotten T20 batting hero from England, Jonny Bairstow, could also be a massive buy for GT, who could use his services at any point in the innings. His years of experience could also keep the captain and the team management calm in tense moments, as a match-winner of his quality could do a world of good to Gujarat.
South African seamer Anrich Nortje could be a handy addition to Gujarat’s potent bowling attack. Alongside Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, Nortje could terrorise batting attacks should he join them at the December 16 event.
New Zealand bowling quick Matt Henry could also join the Gujarat Titans and help the team taste victory for the second time in their brief history. An all-format bowler, Henry’s presence could turn up the heat for the former champions.