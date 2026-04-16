/From Punjab Kings to Chennai Super Kings, 5 teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in IPL history

From Punjab Kings to Chennai Super Kings here is a look at five teams with most wins vs Mumbai Indians in IPL history. The list also features big names like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings have been one of the most successful sides against Mumbai Indians, registering 18 wins in 35 encounters. Their head-to-head record reflects a competitive rivalry, with Punjab often managing to outplay Mumbai in key moments. Despite Mumbai’s overall IPL dominance, Punjab Kings have consistently proven to be a challenging opponent for them.
Chennai Super Kings are among the teams with the most wins against Mumbai Indians, securing 18 victories in 39 matches. The CSK vs MI rivalry is one of the fiercest in IPL history, often featuring high-stakes encounters and playoff clashes. Despite Mumbai’s strong record overall, Chennai have consistently matched them and delivered crucial wins over the years.
Delhi Capitals have been one of the more successful teams against Mumbai Indians, registering 17 wins in 38 matches. Their contests have often been closely fought, with Delhi producing strong performances across different seasons. While Mumbai hold a slight edge overall, Delhi Capitals have consistently challenged them and secured key victories.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed a competitive record against Mumbai Indians, securing 15 wins in 34 matches. The rivalry has often produced high-scoring encounters, with both sides boasting strong batting line-ups over the years. While Mumbai have had the upper hand overall, RCB have consistently pushed them and claimed several memorable victories.
Rajasthan Royals have been one of the effective teams against Mumbai Indians, recording 14 wins in 30 matches. Their head-to-head clashes have often been competitive, with Rajasthan producing strong all-round performances. Despite Mumbai’s dominance in the league, Rajasthan Royals have managed to secure several important wins over them.