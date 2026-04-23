/From Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants, 5 teams with most consecutive IPL defeats at home venue

From Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants here is a look at five teams with most consecutive IPL defeats at home venue. The list also features the likes of Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors India as LSG join the list after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
Delhi Capitals endured a tough phase between 2013 and 2015, losing nine consecutive matches at their home venue in Delhi. This remains one of the longest home losing streaks in Indian Premier League history, highlighting their struggles during that period. The run reflected inconsistency in both batting and bowling, making it a forgettable chapter for the franchise.
Deccan Chargers endured a difficult run at home, losing eight consecutive matches in Hyderabad between 2008 and 2011. Despite winning the title in 2009, their inconsistency at home remained a major concern during those seasons. This streak stands among the longest home losing runs in Indian Premier League history.
Deccan Chargers continued to struggle at home, registering seven consecutive defeats in Hyderabad between 2011 and 2012. The extended losing streak highlighted a sharp decline in form after their earlier success in the tournament. It remains one of the notable home slumps in Indian Premier League history, reflecting their inconsistency during that phase.
Pune Warriors India struggled significantly at home, losing seven consecutive matches in Pune between 2012 and 2013. The poor run reflected their overall inconsistency and inability to capitalize on home conditions. This streak remains one of the notable home losing runs in Indian Premier League history.
Lucknow Super Giants endured a tough phase at home, losing seven consecutive matches in Lucknow between the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The streak highlighted their struggles to adapt to home conditions despite having a strong squad on paper. It stands as one of the notable recent home losing runs in Indian Premier League history.