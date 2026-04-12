/From Chris Gayle to David Warner, 5 batters fastest to 14000 T20 runs

From Chris Gayle to David Warner here is a look at five batters fastest to 14000 T20 runs. The list also features the likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard.
Chris Gayle became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 423 innings. Known as the “Universe Boss,” his explosive batting and consistency made him a dominant force in T20 cricket worldwide. The record highlights his longevity and unmatched impact across leagues and international T20 competitions.
David Warner became one of the fastest batters to reach 14,000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in 431 innings. Known for his aggressive starts and consistency, Warner has been a dominant force across international and franchise T20 cricket. The feat highlights his longevity and ability to perform at the highest level over an extended period.
Jos Buttler reached the milestone of 14,000 T20 runs in 468 innings, placing him among the fastest in the format. Known for his explosive batting at the top, Buttler has been a consistent performer across international and franchise leagues. The achievement highlights his impact as one of the most dynamic white-ball batters of his generation.
Alex Hales reached 14,000 T20 runs in 505 innings, placing him among the fastest to the milestone. Known for his aggressive top-order batting, Hales has been a key performer in various T20 leagues around the world. The achievement highlights his consistency and longevity in one of cricket’s most demanding formats.
Kieron Pollard reached 14,000 T20 runs in 633 innings, showcasing his longevity in the shortest format. Renowned for his power-hitting and finishing abilities, Pollard has been a key figure in T20 leagues across the world. The milestone reflects his sustained impact as one of the most reliable all-round performers in T20 cricket history.