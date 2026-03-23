/IPL 2026: LSG phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the newer franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will play against. Check out LSG’s full first phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues. Pant will lead the franchise in the 19th edition.
LSG will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the high-flying Delhi Capitals in a home game on Wednesday (Apr 1). The match would get underway at 7:30 PM IST.
LSG’s second match is an afternoon game on a Super Sunday (Apr 5) against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match would get underway at 3:30 PM IST.
The Lucknow-bound IPL squad would then travel to the east, facing the former three-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in an away clash at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday (Apr 9). It would be an evening clash, starting at 7:30 PM IST.
LSG’s final match in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule is a home game against former one-time winner, Gujarat Titans (GT), on Sunday (Apr 12). For the second straight Sunday, LSG will play an afternoon game, with their match starting at 3:30 PM IST.
The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.