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IPL 2026: KKR phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 23:28 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 23:28 IST

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the former three-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will play against. Check out KKR’s full first phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues.

1st Match – Mumbai Indians (Away)
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(Photograph: Others)

1st Match – Mumbai Indians (Away)

KKR’s tournament opener will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday evening (Mar 29) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the game starting at 7:30 PM IST.

2nd Match – SunRisers Hyderabad (Home)
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(Photograph: Others)

2nd Match – SunRisers Hyderabad (Home)

KKR will next face the star-studded SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first home game of the season on Thursday (Apr 2) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR-SRH will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

3rd Match – Punjab Kings (Home)
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(Photograph: Others)

3rd Match – Punjab Kings (Home)

KKR would fancy playing two back-to-back games at home at the start, facing Punjab Kings in their third scheduled first-phase game at home on Monday (Apr 6) and played in the evening, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

4th Match – Lucknow Super Giants (Home)
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(Photograph: Others)

4th Match – Lucknow Super Giants (Home)

KKR’s fourth match is against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (Apr 9) at their den at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match will be played in the evening, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Important Information
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(Photograph: IPL)

Important Information

The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.

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