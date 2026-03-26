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IPL 2026: GT phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 17:42 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 17:42 IST

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the former one-time winner, Gujarat Titans (GT), will play against. Check out GT’s full first-phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues. Shubman Gill will lead the franchise this season.

1st Match – Punjab Kings (Away)
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1st Match – Punjab Kings (Away)

Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an away clash on Tuesday (Mar 31) at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur, which will be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

2nd Match – Rajasthan Royals (Home)
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2nd Match – Rajasthan Royals (Home)

GT’s second game this season is expected to be a blockbuster, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday (Apr 4) at home at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will also be an evening game, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

3rd Match – Delhi Capitals (Away)
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3rd Match – Delhi Capitals (Away)

Shubman Gill-led GT will face Delhi Capitals in their third IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday (Apr 8), which again would be an evening game, beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

4th Match – Lucknow Super Giants (Away)
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4th Match – Lucknow Super Giants (Away)

GT’s last match in the phase 1 schedule is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), an away afternoon clash on Super Sunday (Apr 12), starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Important Information
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Important Information

The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.

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