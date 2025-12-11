/From Virat Kohli to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 one club players with most IPL runs

From Virat Kohli to Ruturaj Gaikwad here is a look at five one-club players with most IPL runs. The list also features the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw.
Virat Kohli stands tall as the leading run-scorer among one-club players in IPL history, having amassed a staggering 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the tournament’s inception in 2008, Kohli has been the face of the franchise, embodying loyalty, consistency, and unmatched competitiveness.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has quickly risen to become one of the most prolific one-club players in the IPL, scoring 2,502 runs in 71 matches for Chennai Super Kings. Since making his debut for CSK, Gaikwad has evolved into a dependable top-order batter known for his elegant stroke play, calm temperament, and ability to anchor innings while accelerating when needed.
Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most iconic one-club players in IPL history, having scored 2,334 runs in 78 matches for the Mumbai Indians. As the franchise’s first captain and its most influential early figure, Tendulkar set the foundation for MI’s culture with his leadership, discipline, and world-class batting.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as a cornerstone for the Rajasthan Royals, establishing himself among the top one-club players with his impressive tally of 8,661 runs in 267 matches for the franchise. Having joined RR as a young prodigy, Jaiswal has grown into a dynamic top-order batter known for his fearless stroke play, rapid scoring ability, and maturity beyond his years.
Prithvi Shaw has been a prominent one-club player for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 1,892 runs in 79 matches with his aggressive and fearless approach at the top. Ever since his debut, Shaw has showcased an explosive batting style marked by crisp timing and natural attacking instincts, often giving DC electrifying starts in the powerplay.