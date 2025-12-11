/From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five batters with most runs for single IPL franchise. The illustrious list also features the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers.
Virat Kohli holds the distinction of scoring the most runs for a single IPL franchise, amassing an incredible 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the league’s inception, Kohli has been the heartbeat of RCB’s batting lineup, consistently delivering performances that blend intensity, class, and remarkable shot-making.
Rohit Sharma stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 5,876 runs in 227 matches for the Mumbai Indians. As the long-time captain and batting mainstay, Rohit has been instrumental in shaping MI into one of the most successful teams in IPL history.
MS Dhoni is one of the highest run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,865 runs in 248 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. As the face of CSK since 2008, Dhoni’s contributions extend far beyond his numbers — his calm finishing ability, unmatched game awareness, and leadership have shaped the franchise’s identity.
Suresh Raina remains one of the most prolific run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 4,687 runs in 176 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. Often hailed as “Mr. IPL,” Raina was the backbone of CSK’s batting for over a decade, providing stability, consistency, and flair in the middle order.
AB de Villiers stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,491 runs in 156 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play and ability to dominate any bowling attack, de Villiers became the ultimate game-changer for RCB throughout his tenure.