LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 15:45 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 15:45 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma here is a look at five batters with most runs for single IPL franchise. The illustrious list also features the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers. 

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 8661 Runs in 267 Matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 8661 Runs in 267 Matches

Virat Kohli holds the distinction of scoring the most runs for a single IPL franchise, amassing an incredible 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the league’s inception, Kohli has been the heartbeat of RCB’s batting lineup, consistently delivering performances that blend intensity, class, and remarkable shot-making.

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 5876 Runs in 227 Matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 5876 Runs in 227 Matches

Rohit Sharma stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 5,876 runs in 227 matches for the Mumbai Indians. As the long-time captain and batting mainstay, Rohit has been instrumental in shaping MI into one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 4865 Runs in 248 Matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 4865 Runs in 248 Matches

MS Dhoni is one of the highest run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,865 runs in 248 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. As the face of CSK since 2008, Dhoni’s contributions extend far beyond his numbers — his calm finishing ability, unmatched game awareness, and leadership have shaped the franchise’s identity.

4. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 4687 Runs in 176 Matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 4687 Runs in 176 Matches

Suresh Raina remains one of the most prolific run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 4,687 runs in 176 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. Often hailed as “Mr. IPL,” Raina was the backbone of CSK’s batting for over a decade, providing stability, consistency, and flair in the middle order.

5. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 4491 Runs in 156 Matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 4491 Runs in 156 Matches

AB de Villiers stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,491 runs in 156 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play and ability to dominate any bowling attack, de Villiers became the ultimate game-changer for RCB throughout his tenure.

Trending Photo

Why Boeing’s AH-64 Apache remains the world’s most advanced attack helicopter: 6 key reasons
7

Why Boeing’s AH-64 Apache remains the world’s most advanced attack helicopter: 6 key reasons

Narcissistic mindset? How ‘solo travellers' like Bonnie Blue are pushing young women into dangerous and illegal situations
8

Narcissistic mindset? How ‘solo travellers' like Bonnie Blue are pushing young women into dangerous and illegal situations

Yuvraj Singh birthday 2025: Top 5 greatest moments of his cricket career
5

Yuvraj Singh birthday 2025: Top 5 greatest moments of his cricket career

Will Bonnie Blue spend 15 years in a Bali jail? Here’s what we know
7

Will Bonnie Blue spend 15 years in a Bali jail? Here’s what we know

Photon bombardment of Iron Beam! Understanding the science behind melting of rockets in mid-air
10

Photon bombardment of Iron Beam! Understanding the science behind melting of rockets in mid-air