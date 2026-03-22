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From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 23:13 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 23:13 IST

From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni here is a look at five batters with most runs for single IPL franchise. The illustrious list also features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers. 

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 8661 Runs in 267 Matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 8661 Runs in 267 Matches

Virat Kohli holds the distinction of scoring the most runs for a single IPL franchise, amassing an incredible 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the league’s inception, Kohli has been the heartbeat of RCB’s batting lineup, consistently delivering performances that blend intensity, class, and remarkable shot-making.

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 5876 Runs in 227 Matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 5876 Runs in 227 Matches

Rohit Sharma stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 5,876 runs in 227 matches for the Mumbai Indians. As the long-time captain and batting mainstay, Rohit has been instrumental in shaping MI into one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 4865 Runs in 248 Matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 4865 Runs in 248 Matches

MS Dhoni is one of the highest run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,865 runs in 248 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. As the face of CSK since 2008, Dhoni’s contributions extend far beyond his numbers his calm finishing ability, unmatched game awareness, and leadership have shaped the franchise’s identity.

4. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 4687 Runs in 176 Matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

4. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - 4687 Runs in 176 Matches

Suresh Raina remains one of the most prolific run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having accumulated 4,687 runs in 176 matches for the Chennai Super Kings. Often hailed as “Mr. IPL,” Raina was the backbone of CSK’s batting for over a decade, providing stability, consistency, and flair in the middle order.

5. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 4491 Runs in 156 Matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

5. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 4491 Runs in 156 Matches

AB de Villiers stands among the top run-scorers for a single IPL franchise, having amassed 4,491 runs in 156 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play and ability to dominate any bowling attack, de Villiers became the ultimate game-changer for RCB throughout his tenure.

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