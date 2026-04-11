/From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 5 Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Yashasvi Jaiswal here is a list of five Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL. The list also features top names like KL Rahul and Yusuf Pathan while Sooryavanshi equaled his own record.
Yashasvi Jaiswal produced one of the most explosive knocks in IPL history, smashing a fifty in just 13 balls against KKR in Kolkata in 2023. His breathtaking innings set the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in the IPL, showcasing fearless and aggressive batting. The knock highlighted his immense potential and ability to take the game away from the opposition within a matter of overs.
KL Rahul holds one of the fastest fifties in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls against DC in Mohali in 2018. His blistering knock remains one of the quickest ever in the tournament, showcasing his incredible timing and aggressive intent. The innings set the tone for his dominance in T20 cricket and highlighted his ability to take bowlers apart from the very start.
Yusuf Pathan smashed one of the fastest fifties in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls against SRH in Kolkata in 2014. His explosive innings was a perfect display of brute power and fearless hitting under pressure. The knock remains one of the most memorable counter-attacks in IPL history, showcasing his game-changing ability.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up IPL 2026 with a sensational 15-ball fifty against CSK in Guwahati. His explosive knock showcased fearless hitting and remarkable composure under pressure on a big stage. The innings marked his arrival as a rising star and one of the most exciting young talents in the league.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning performance with a 15-ball fifty against RCB in Guwahati during IPL 2026. His blistering knock showcased fearless stroke play and the ability to dominate quality bowling attacks. The innings further cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting young Indian talents in the league.