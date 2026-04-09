/From Ravindra Jadeja to Sunil Narine, 5 players with 1000 Runs and 50 wickets in IPL history

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sunil Narine here is a list of five players with 1000 Runs and 50 wickets in IPL history. The honourable list also features the likes of Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel and Dwayne Bravo who have dominated in the IPL in the past.
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders in IPL history, contributing heavily with both bat and ball across seasons. With 3276 runs and 172 wickets in 257 matches, he has been a consistent match-winner and a key pillar for his teams. His ability to finish games, combined with economical bowling and sharp fielding, makes him a complete T20 package.
Sunil Narine has been one of the most impactful all-rounders in IPL history, known for his mystery spin and explosive batting at the top. With 1792 runs and 193 wickets in 191 matches, he has consistently delivered match-winning performances for his team. His ability to dominate both with the ball and as a pinch-hitter makes him a unique and game-changing T20 player.
Kieron Pollard has been one of the most destructive all-rounders in IPL history, known for his power-hitting and handy medium pace. With 3412 runs and 69 wickets in 189 matches, he played a crucial role in finishing games and breaking partnerships. His match-winning ability and leadership made him a key figure, especially during his long stint with Mumbai Indians.
Axar Patel has emerged as one of the most reliable all-rounders in the IPL with his consistent performances. With 1918 runs and 130 wickets in 165 matches, he has contributed significantly in both departments across seasons. His economical left-arm spin and ability to score crucial runs make him a vital asset for his team.
Dwayne Bravo is one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL history, renowned for his exceptional death bowling skills. With 1560 runs and 183 wickets in 161 matches, he has consistently delivered match-winning performances, especially with the ball. His variations, experience, and ability to contribute crucial runs lower down the order made him a T20 legend.