/From Rajat Patidar to Tilak Varma, 5 Indian batters with fewest innings to 3000 T20 runs

From Rajat Patidar to Tilak Varma here is a list of five Indian batters with fewest innings to 3000 T20 runs. The elite list also features the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as Patidar reached the total in RR vs RCB in IPL 2026 match.
Tilak Varma has emerged as one of the fastest Indian batters to reach 3000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 90 innings. His consistency and ability to anchor as well as accelerate innings make him a standout performer in the shortest format. Tilak’s rapid rise highlights his immense potential as a future mainstay in India’s T20 setup.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the quickest Indian batters to reach 3000 T20 runs, achieving the feat in just 91 innings. Known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, he has been a dependable performer at the top of the order. His rapid rise in T20 cricket highlights his class and importance in India’s batting lineup.
KL Rahul is among the fastest Indian batters to reach 3000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 93 innings. Known for his elegant stroke play and consistency, he has been a key performer across formats in T20 cricket. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining a strong strike rate makes him one of India’s most dependable batters.
Rajat Patidar is among the quickest Indian batters to reach 3000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 95 innings. Known for his aggressive stroke play and composure, he has been a consistent performer in the middle order. His rapid progress highlights his growing stature in T20 cricket and importance in the domestic and IPL circuit.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is among the fastest Indian batters to reach 3000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in just 102 innings. Known for his fearless approach and attacking stroke play, he has made a strong impact at the top of the order. His rapid rise reflects his immense talent and growing importance in India’s T20 batting lineup.