/From Rajat Patidar to Gautam Gambhir, 5 captains with most consecutive wins in IPL history

From Rajat Patidar to Gautam Gambhir here is a list of five captains with most consecutive wins in IPL history. The prestigious also features the likes of Shane Warne, Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni.
Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins across the 2014–15 IPL seasons. His sharp tactical decisions and calm leadership were key to maintaining consistency during this dominant run. The streak remains one of the longest in IPL history, highlighting Gambhir’s impact as a successful captain.
Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to an incredible streak of 8 consecutive wins during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. His inspirational leadership and tactical brilliance played a crucial role in guiding an underdog side to dominance. The remarkable run culminated in Rajasthan Royals lifting the title, making it one of the most iconic campaigns in IPL history.
Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings to an impressive run of 8 consecutive wins across the 2024–25 IPL seasons. His composed leadership and smart tactical decisions played a crucial role in maintaining the team’s consistency. The streak stands among the best in IPL history, highlighting Iyer’s growing stature as a successful captain.
Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an impressive streak of 8 consecutive wins across the 2025–26 IPL seasons. His calm leadership and aggressive mindset helped RCB maintain consistency during a dominant run. The streak stands among the best in IPL history, highlighting Patidar’s emergence as a capable and influential captain.
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a strong run of 7 consecutive wins during the 2013 IPL season. His calm demeanor and sharp decision-making were instrumental in maintaining consistency throughout the streak. The run highlighted Dhoni’s exceptional leadership and CSK’s dominance as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.